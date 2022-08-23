business Stock Market Live: IT pay cuts are back but will it lift margins? | Markets with Santo & CJ Pay cuts are back at IT firms as Infosys, Wipro and TCS trim variable pay-outs and CJ believes this will now aid revival in margins. Santo, though, is worried that it is a sign of bad times ahead. Watch the duo debate over what lies ahead for Indian IT stocks plus share their thoughts on Eicher Motors, Lupin and GMDC.