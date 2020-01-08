Stock market likely to remain open on the Budget day

The stock market is likely to remain open on Budget day i.e. February 1, 2020.

The government announced that it will present the Union Budget 2020 in the Parliament on February 1.

This would be the second Budget that will be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The Budget is expected to provide key measures to improve the economy as it has been facing a slowdown for several quarters now.

Last month, sources told CNBC-TV18 that if the government chooses to present the Budget on February 1, then the market will remain open. February 1, is a Saturday, a close day for the markets.

It means the market will remain open for six days during that the week.

To get the confirmation on whether the market will remain open, we tried to reach out to Ashishkumar Chauhan, MD and CEO of BSE. He is yet to respond to our query.

Last year, on February 1, the government had presented an interim Budget ahead of the election, which saw the BJP-led NDA return with a bigger majority. The full Budget was presented on July 5.

The Modi government had in its first term decided to advance the date of the Budget to the first working day of February.

The 2017-18 Budget was the first to be presented on February 1.