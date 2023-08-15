Stock market Holiday: BSE, NSE to remain shut today for Independence Day

Stock Market Holiday

The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) and the BSE will remain shut on August 15 on account of Independence Day.

Wholesale commodity markets, including metal and bullion, will also remain closed. There will be no trading in the forex and commodity futures markets, too.

On August 14, the market managed to close with little change in a highly volatile session.

Benchmarks made a smart recovery from the day's low with the Sensex closing 79.27 points or 0.12 percent higher at 65,401.92, and the Nifty finishing at 19,434.50, up 6.20 points or 0.03 percent.

LTIMindtree, Divi's Labs, Infosys, HUL and Reliance Industries are among the major gainers on the Nifty, while losers included Adani Enterprises, JSW Steel, Hindalco Industries, State Bank of India and Tata Steel.

On the sectoral front, except information technology and FMCG, all other indices are ended on a negative note with the metal index down nearly 2 percent, while power, realty and PSU bank down 0.5 percent each.

The BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices shed 0.5 percent each.

"Markets started the week on a volatile note and ended almost unchanged. After the initial fall, the Nifty recovered gradually as the day progressed and finally settled at 19,426.30 levels. Meanwhile, a mixed trend was witnessed on the sectoral front wherein IT, FMCG and media edged higher while metal, realty and financials ended in the red," said Ajit Mishra, SVP - Technical Research, Religare Broking.

"The Nifty respected the support zone of the short-term moving average i.e. 50 EMA, after penetrating the previous swing low at 19,300 levels. Despite the corrective tone, we have been seeing resilience in select heavyweights, which is not only keeping a check on the pace of decline and also triggering recovery in between. We feel it is prudent to stay focused on trade management amid mixed signals and wait for clarity," he added.

The rupee ended lower at 82.95 per dollar on Monday as against Friday's close of 82.85.