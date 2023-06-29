Stock Market Holiday: BSE, NSE to remain closed today for Bakri Eid

On June 28, the Indian rupee closed flat at 82.05 per dollar against Tuesday's close of 82.03.

The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) and the BSE will remain shut on June 29 on account of the Bakri Eid.

Wholesale commodity markets, including metal and bullion, will also remain closed. There will be no trading activity in the forex and commodity futures markets either.

On June 28, the Sensex was up 499.39 points or 0.79 percent at 63,915.42, and the Nifty was up 154.70 points or 0.82 percent at 18,972.10.

"Domestic equities had a dream run with the Nifty and Sensex scaling a lifetime high. The broader index remained in momentum throughout the session to close with handsome gains of 155 points (+0.8 percent) at 18,972 levels. Even Nifty Bank made a new high of 44,508 levels. All sectors ended in green with strength seen in Metals, Pharma, and Oil & Gas," said Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Retail Research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

"After making several attempts in the past few days, the Nifty finally managed to cross its previous highs. Strong institutional flows, healthy macros, and robust earnings growth drove the domestic market towards its new highs. Further, robust US consumer and home sales data soothed the investor sentiment. With the onset of the monsoon and the RBI taking a rate pause, we expect the market momentum to continue and remain buoyant," he said.

Biggest gainers on the Nifty were Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, JSW Steel, Bajaj Auto and Tata Motors, while losers were HDFC Life, Tech Mahindra, Hero MotoCorp, Apollo Hospitals and M&M.

All the sectoral indices ended in the green with metal, power, pharma and capital goods up 1 percent each.

The BSE midcap index up 0.7 percent, while smallcap index ended on flat note.

Investors wealth has increased by Rs 2.2 lakh crore, as the market capitalisation of the BSE-listed companies jumped to Rs 294.33 lakh crore, from Rs 292.13 lakh crore in previous session.

