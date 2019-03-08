App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Mar 08, 2019 08:41 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Stock Market Classroom with Udayan Mukerjee | Should you keep dividend stocks in your portfolio?

Don't be fooled just by the higher amount of payout and ignore management's plan for the company

Udayan Mukherjee
Whatsapp

When a long-term investor is looking to buy stocks, there are many factors he/she should take into account. And one of the key points to focus on is dividend yield.

The reason being, overall return from a stock is a combination of capital appreciation and dividend yield. For investments with 15-20 years of time-horizon, dividend yield can make up for 40-50 percent of total return from a stock.

A word of caution. There is another side to high dividend payout. Don't be fooled just by the higher amount of payout and ignore the management's plan for the company. Because sometimes a company can give high payout if it fails to deploy capital in business, which could be a bad sign.

Watch the latest episode of Stock Market Classroom, where Udayan Mukherjee, Consulting Editor of CNBC TV18, tells you what are downsides to buying a stock that pays high dividends and what precautions to take before buying such a stock.
First Published on Mar 8, 2019 08:32 am

tags #Stock Market Classroom with Udayan Mukerjee #Udayan Mukerjee #video

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Fakkir Mohamed Ibrahim Kalifulla, the Former Supreme Court Judge Who W ...

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro Review: By Far, The Ultimate Android Phone Und ...

China Hints at Mediator Role in Indo-Pakistan Tensions, Says 2018 Hist ...

International Women's Day: Here's Your A-Z Guide for Early Detection o ...

Can You Match Steps with Suhana Khan on Kenny Loggins' Footloose?

Willey Questions Fast-tracking Archer into England's World Cup Scheme

Top 10 Smartphones to Play PUBG Mobile From OnePlus 6T to Xiaomi Redmi ...

Indian Players Take Part in 'Sixes' Challenge at Ranchi

Nissan Kicks India Road Test Review

Made in Heaven review: This sumptuous take on the big fat Indian weddi ...

Congress releases first list of candidates for LS polls; Rahul Gandhi ...

Paul Manafort, Donald Trump's former campaign chief, sentenced to 'sho ...

Rafale row: Legal wrangles must not divert attention from shortage of ...

The 'psuedo'-feminism problem: Why people are compelled to brand other ...

ISL 2018-19: Spirited NorthEast United force Bengaluru FC to pin hopes ...

Hindu Kush Himalayas witness growth in hydropower projects, despite cl ...

Sensex, Nifty turn negative on weak global cues, depreciating rupee; T ...

How the online space for women is in a crisis and what needs to be don ...

International Women’s Day 2019: Vidya Balan’s post is inspired by ...

Badla mid movie review: No nail biting scenes in Taapse Pannu and Amit ...

International Women's Day 2019: Sonali Bendre and Tahira Kashyap are ...

Brahmastra: Ayan Mukerji shares glimpses of the 'rejected but not forg ...

International Women’s Day 2019: Queen Elizabeth II and other royal l ...

Kat Von D will not have a ‘healthy’ year ahead, predict the stars

International Women's Day 2019: A list of dynamic women filmmakers fro ...

International Women's Day 2019: Indian Politicians who are killing it
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.