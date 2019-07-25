Stock market bears push billionaire club to a 3-year low of 71

The recent market correction has led to the exit of several top promoters from the billionaire's club, reports Business Standard. The number of billionaire promoters has fallen to 71 from a record high of 90 at the end of March 2018.

Around 24 promoters have exited the billionaire’s club in the past 16 months, losing a combined net worth of around Rs 1 lakh crore.

The report was compiled using data from Capitaline and analyses promoter stake and market capitalisation of 822 BSE-listed companies.

Prominent exits from the club include Reliance Capital’s Anil Ambani, Yes Bank’s Rana Kapoor and Quess Corp's Ajit Isaac.

Non-banking finance companies (NBFCs), auto, real estate and pharmaceuticals are spaces where promoters saw the biggest losses, while those in IT services, FMCG and cement have done well, the report stated.

Smaller promoters have taken a big hit, while top promoters have seen an increase in their net worth.

Mukesh Ambani, Azim Premji, and Gautam Adani have seen the biggest jumps in the value of their promoter stake.

In value terms, Mukesh’s stake in Reliance Industries (RIL) increased 45.1 percent since March 2018. The same for Wipro's Azim Premji and Adani’s stake in various group companies rose 25 percent and 42 percent during the same period, respectively.

The 10 richest promoters are currently worth $158 billion, a hike from $132 billion at the end of last year.

Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.