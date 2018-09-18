App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 18, 2018 05:17 PM IST | Source: PTI

Stock investors lose Rs 2.72 lakh crore in two days of market fall

Market benchmark BSE Sensex Tuesday tumbled by about 295 points or 0.78 percent to close at 37,290.67 due to increasing crude oil prices and mounting trade tension.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Stock investors became poorer by Rs 2.72 lakh crore in two days of market fall which saw the BSE benchmark index diving almost 800 points.

Market benchmark BSE Sensex on September 18 tumbled by about 295 points or 0.78 percent to close at 37,290.67 due to increasing crude oil prices and mounting trade tension.

It had lost 505.13 points or 1.33 percent on September 17 as rupee woes and trade war worries spooked investors.

Led by the sharp fall in stocks, the market capitalisation (m-cap) of BSE-listed companies plunged Rs 2,72,549.15 crore to Rs 1,53,64,470 crore since September 14.

"Selling pressure increased on the bourses due to spike in oil prices," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services.

Flaring up of trade tariff tensions between the US and China and weakness in the rupee have also added to weak investor sentiment. From the 30-share basket, 24 stocks ended with losses led by SBI, Tata Motors, Bajaj Auto and Axis Bank.

At the BSE, 1,805 stocks declined, while 881 advanced and 162 remained unchanged on September 18. As many as 140 stocks hit their respective 52-week low levels.
First Published on Sep 18, 2018 05:04 pm

