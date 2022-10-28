Stock exchanges readying system to ward off cyber attacks, says Sebi chief Buch

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) in collaboration with India’s two largest stock exchange – the National Stock Exchange and the Bombay Stock Exchange – is developing a system to mitigate the risk of cyber attacks, Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch said on October 28.

Addressing an event organised by the Indiain Institute of Management Bangalore, she said that under the new system, all trade data of clients with one exchange will be stored at servers of the other exchange in order to ensure any cyber attack does not affect the smooth functioning of the market.

Buch explained that if exchange A were to go down and if Sebi determined that it is on account of a cyber attack and it is not going to be possible for the exchange’s disaster recovery site to come up on time, then the regulator will "press the button for that data to be uploaded on exchange B's systems" so that every participant will be able to participate as if it was operating on exchange A.

“We worry a lot about cyber security. When this system kicks in, we would have prevented something (like a cyber attack),” Buch said. As per the Sebi chief, the mitigation system will go on stream in March.

She suggested that a line is needed to be drawn on finfluencers and there impact. Buch said that unless there is a contract between an influencer and a person who followed their financial advice, Sebi cannot act against wrongdoings.

The regulator has recently brought out public service messages, warning market participants from taking financial advice from individuals who are not registered with Sebi as an investment advisor.

Further, stock exchanges at the behest of the regulator have also stepped up efforts to warn investors against following stock tips through unsolicited messages and sharing dematerialised account details with such entities.

“Reality is that the regulators will always be one step behind but hopefully not too many steps behind,” Buch said, addressing concerns that the modus operandi of wrongdoers in the financial market may continue to evolve as the underlying technology evolves. “The idea is to make it harder and harder for people to do bad things.”

Buch reiterated that the regulator is constantly evolving itself to use data in every policy decision through back-testing of proposed regulations as well as existing ones.

“A 'sarkaari daftar’ like Sebi does not breathe without data and technology. The future is about technology and data; it’s time we get comfortable with it,” Buch said.