    Stock exchanges, persons dealing in securities market to pay 18% GST on SEBI's fee

    The new tax rate will be effective from July 18, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) said in a circular.

    PTI
    July 18, 2022 / 05:33 PM IST
    Market infrastructure institutions, including stock exchanges, and persons dealing in the securities market will need to pay a GST of 18 per cent on the fees charged by the regulator SEBI.

    "All the market infrastructure institutions, companies who have listed/are intending to list their securities, other intermediaries and persons who are dealing in the securities market are hereby informed that the fees and other charges payable to SEBI shall be subject to GST (Goods and Services Tax) at the rate of 18 per cent with effect from July 18, 2022," it added.

    This comes after the GST Council last month recommended withdrawing the exemption granted to services by Sebi and the same was notified on July 13.

    Stock exchanges, clearing corporations and depositories come under market infrastructure institutions.
    Jul 18, 2022
