 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Stock exchange daily cash volumes fell over 20% in FY23, most in 11 years

Ravindra Sonavane
Mar 21, 2023 / 09:45 AM IST

Volumes in the derivative segment remained close to all-time highs in every month since last year.

Daily cash volumes on the stock exchanges fell over 20 percent in FY23, the steepest decline in 11 years, as equity market volatility weighed heavily on investors.

The combined average daily turnover in the equity cash segment of the BSE and the National Stock Exchange of India stood at Rs 57,700 crore, representing a decline of 20.4 percent from the previous year, according to Bloomberg. This was the most substantial fall since FY12 and the first decline since FY16, when there was a 5.4 percent drop.

Investor participation declined sharply in FY23 due to expectations of higher interest rates by global central banks to tackle inflation, geopolitical tension, and more recently, the failure of banks in the US. Domestically, the Adani saga, continued selling by foreign investors and expectations of earnings cuts due to the El Nino possibility this year dampened investor sentiment.