Asian Energy doubles in a month despite rating downgrade over deterioration financial performance and credit metrics

Moneycontrol News
Mar 24, 2023 / 11:53 AM IST

Shares of Asian Energy Services Ltd surged over 100 percent in the last one month on the back of higher volumes. On Friday, the stock gained as much as 5% after its promoter increased their stake in the company.

Shares of Asian Energy Services Ltd surged over 100 percent in the last one month on the back of higher volumes. The scrip is trading at Rs 110 This gain was despite the weak earnings for the first half of FY23. On Friday, the stock gained as much as 5% after its promoter increased its stake in the company. The stock was up five out of six sessions and jumped 37.7% during this period. At 10 am, the stock was trading at Rs 110 on BSE, up 4.5% from its previous close.

After surging to Rs 110 in the morning of March 24, up from Rs 54.75 on February 28, the stock erased the morning gains amid investors booking profit. At 11 am, the stock fell by 5 percent to Rs 101.

On March 21, a company announced that it had been granted a Letter of Award (LoA) by Svetah Energy Infrastructure FZE, based in the United Arab Emirates, for the management and maintenance of the Svetah Venetia floating production storage and offloading system (FPSO).

ASEL has announced that the Svetha Venetia floating production storage and offloading system (FPSO) will be utilized for oil and gas production in the offshore area of contract area CY-OS-90/1 (PY3 Field) in Puducherry. The Letter of Award for this project is estimated to be worth $20 million or Rs 165 crore. Additionally, the primary term is proposed to be five years, beginning from the date of Svetha Venetia's readiness to receive hydrocarbons from PY3 Field.