Stock brokers' body seeks industry status for Sebi-registered market intermediaries

PTI
Nov 29, 2022 / 02:26 PM IST

Association of National Exchanges Members of India (Anmi) believes there is a strong case for the complete abolition of Securities Transaction Tax (STT) and Commodities Transaction Tax (CTT).

Ahead of the Union Budget 2023-24, stock brokers' association Anmi has urged the government to accord industry status to Sebi-registered intermediaries and complete abolition of the Securities Transaction Tax (STT) and Commodities Transaction Tax (CTT).

In addition, Anmi (Association of National Exchanges Members of India) has sought the exemption of short-term capital gains of up to Rs 1 lakh and raising the threshold for tax on dividends.

Presenting a recommendation for the upcoming Budget to Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) chairman Nitin Gupta, Anmi, a grouping of 900 stock brokers, has sought industry status for Sebi-registered market intermediaries.  The move will remove unwarranted restrictions, cost of funding and capital requirements for market intermediaries and will help create financial services companies of global scale.

The grouping has suggested dispensing with the treatment of speculative income/loss under section 45 of day trading in listed shares in which no delivery is taken or given and to treat income arising from the purchase and sale of shares without delivery as business income.  This will give a fillip to investors and share brokers to engage wholeheartedly in share transactions.  Anmi believes there is a strong case for the complete abolition of Securities Transaction Tax (STT) and Commodities Transaction Tax (CTT).

It has reaffirmed that India is the only country that levies STT and CTT charges in the derivatives and commodities segment.

The stock brokers' body has asked for the reintroduction of rebate under erstwhile Section 88E for STT and CTT paid. The reintroduction of Section 88E will result in increased volumes and could lead to a much larger collection of STT or CTT.