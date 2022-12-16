 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Stock, bonds stung by hawkish central banks

Reuters
Dec 16, 2022 / 05:30 PM IST

This week's hawkish message from the likes of the European Central Bank and the Federal Reserve brought an abrupt end to optimism that peak interest rates are on the horizon.

World stocks were stuck near one-month lows and government bond markets came under fresh selling pressure on Friday, a day after a slew of central banks jacked up interest rates and signalled that the fight to tame inflation was not over yet.

Interest rates went up in the euro area, Britain, Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, Mexico and Taiwan on Thursday, following a U.S. rate hike a day before, and central bankers vowed to keep raising rates to bring down prices.

Europe's Stoxx 600 share index fell 1.1% and futures trade tipped Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index to open 1.4% lower later in the day. Major U.S. indices on Thursday suffered their biggest daily percentage drop in weeks.

World stocks were also under pressure after S&P Global's flash purchasing managers index showed eurozone economic activity contracted for the sixth consecutive month in December, although the deceleration also eased to its slowest pace in four months.

In Asia, Japan's Nikkei index closed at its lowest in more than a month and MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was set for its worst week in two months.