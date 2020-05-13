App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : May 13, 2020 01:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

'Stimulus 2.0 unlikely to be significantly front-loaded, but big positive for financials'

Axis believes the stimulus package will be a big positive for the financial sector as it will significantly cushion the impact of non-performing assets (NPAs) with sovereign guarantees.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 12 announced a stimulus package of Rs 20 lakh crore, which is around 10 percent of the country's GDP.

It included earlier packages announced by the government (welfare package of Rs 1.7 lakh crore) and RBI's liquidity stimulus of Rs 6.5 lakh crore. Even after excluding earlier measures, the package is much higher than analysts and economists' expectations.

"We believe that stimulus 2.0 is unlikely to be significantly front-loaded but it clearly indicates that the government is willing to take all the necessary measures to revive the economy," Axis Securities said.

Close

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will announce the details of the package in a conference later today.

related news

"While the details of the package are still awaited, but prima facie, the size of the package is significantly higher than market expectations," said Axis Securities, adding the focus is clearly on the economy now and improving the throughput which had come to standstill post the implementation lockdown.

Prime Minister said that there would be the fourth phase of lockdown but with new rules, indicating economy will be opened with a lot of precautions though red zones like Mumbai and few other regions will remain shut for some more period to control the spread of the virus.

Modi also addressed that the package would cater to middle class, farmers and small businesses. "While it is difficult to assess the impact of the above mentioned points but we believe that there is likely to be significant emphasis on reforms which will enable better local production," Axis said.

Building of world-class supply chains was also a key focus area in the speech. "All these factors indicate that the dole-outs in absolute numbers could be limited but more emphasis is on structural aspects of the economy," the brokerage said.

Axis believes the stimulus package will be a big positive for the financial sector as it will significantly cushion the impact of non-performing assets (NPAs) with sovereign guarantees.

BFSI sector has seen significant challenges because of loan moratorium, dwindling collections, liquidity issues and capital needs have plagued the sector.

"Economic revival means typically BFSI will be the first mover as it is leveraged play on the economy. It was also very clear from PM's address that the SME and MSME sectors will see a significant portion of the stimulus. This will be benefit the BFSI sector as a whole but more likely the mid cap banks and NBFC sector will benefit more," the brokerage said.

Apart from the financial sector, beaten-down sectors across the board will see a short term rally, it feels.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 13, 2020 01:58 pm

tags #Economy #Market Edge #Nifty #Sensex

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus impact | IT firms create special teams to identify new revenue streams: Report

Coronavirus impact | IT firms create special teams to identify new revenue streams: Report

Coronavirus relief: Realty sector pins hopes on economic package, seeks 'meaningful stimulus'

Coronavirus relief: Realty sector pins hopes on economic package, seeks 'meaningful stimulus'

Fresh support of only Rs 12-13 lakh crore in PM Modi's economic stimulus: Report

Fresh support of only Rs 12-13 lakh crore in PM Modi's economic stimulus: Report

most popular

Coronavirus impact: Demand for luxury homes may feel the heat; prices may correct by 15-20 percent

Coronavirus impact: Demand for luxury homes may feel the heat; prices may correct by 15-20 percent

COVID-19 treatment | Gilead signs pact with Cipla, Jubilant and Hetero to manufacture, distribute Remdesivir in 127 countries

COVID-19 treatment | Gilead signs pact with Cipla, Jubilant and Hetero to manufacture, distribute Remdesivir in 127 countries

FM Nirmala Sitharaman press conference: Here's what to expect

FM Nirmala Sitharaman press conference: Here's what to expect

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.