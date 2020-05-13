'Stimulus 2.0 unlikely to be significantly front-loaded, but big positive for financials'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 12 announced a stimulus package of Rs 20 lakh crore, which is around 10 percent of the country's GDP.

It included earlier packages announced by the government (welfare package of Rs 1.7 lakh crore) and RBI's liquidity stimulus of Rs 6.5 lakh crore. Even after excluding earlier measures, the package is much higher than analysts and economists' expectations.

"We believe that stimulus 2.0 is unlikely to be significantly front-loaded but it clearly indicates that the government is willing to take all the necessary measures to revive the economy," Axis Securities said.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will announce the details of the package in a conference later today.

"While the details of the package are still awaited, but prima facie, the size of the package is significantly higher than market expectations," said Axis Securities, adding the focus is clearly on the economy now and improving the throughput which had come to standstill post the implementation lockdown.

Prime Minister said that there would be the fourth phase of lockdown but with new rules, indicating economy will be opened with a lot of precautions though red zones like Mumbai and few other regions will remain shut for some more period to control the spread of the virus.

Modi also addressed that the package would cater to middle class, farmers and small businesses. "While it is difficult to assess the impact of the above mentioned points but we believe that there is likely to be significant emphasis on reforms which will enable better local production," Axis said.

Building of world-class supply chains was also a key focus area in the speech. "All these factors indicate that the dole-outs in absolute numbers could be limited but more emphasis is on structural aspects of the economy," the brokerage said.

Axis believes the stimulus package will be a big positive for the financial sector as it will significantly cushion the impact of non-performing assets (NPAs) with sovereign guarantees.

BFSI sector has seen significant challenges because of loan moratorium, dwindling collections, liquidity issues and capital needs have plagued the sector.

"Economic revival means typically BFSI will be the first mover as it is leveraged play on the economy. It was also very clear from PM's address that the SME and MSME sectors will see a significant portion of the stimulus. This will be benefit the BFSI sector as a whole but more likely the mid cap banks and NBFC sector will benefit more," the brokerage said.

Apart from the financial sector, beaten-down sectors across the board will see a short term rally, it feels.

