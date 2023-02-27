 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Still early to buy the dips, says Macquarie Group’s Sandeep Bhatia

Moneycontrol.com
Feb 27, 2023 / 01:23 PM IST

Bhatia cautions that any negative developments in the Russia-Ukraine war that could deepen the conflict between the Kremlin and the US or NATO could potentially cause the Nifty 50 to fall below 16,000 points

Sandeep Bhatia, Head of Equity-India and Country Head, Macquarie Group, says that despite the recent correction in the Indian stock market it is still early for investors to consider buying on dips.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, he said India faced setbacks due to events within the country, as well as China’s emergence as a clear favourite among investors.

Although there are some outflows from China on the back of discomfort over political discrepancies in the country, Bhatia expects weakness in the Indian market to continue at least until the onset of the monsoon.

Bhatia also expressed concern about the unusual temperature increases in India. “If that continues, it could be negative for crop output for wheat, which could eventually result in inflation staying sticky at higher levels,” he said.