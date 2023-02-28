 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sticky inflation to keep dollar higher for longer, says ING

Moneycontrol News
Feb 28, 2023 / 11:30 AM IST

With the Federal Reserve likely to raise rates thrice more, the greenback will be supported, battering emerging market currencies like the rupee.

The initial surge in inflation was driven, first, by high food and energy prices and, subsequently, by broad-based price increases in the goods sector as a whole. (Image source: Bloomberg)

US inflation staying higher is pushing bets that the Federal Reserve will keep rates higher and for longer, ING said in a note. Markets have been battered with bond bearish/dollar bullish set of US data this month.

Now, traders are pricing in three more rate hikes from the Fed, allowing the dollar to hold on to gains.

“We have learned that US inflation is proving much stickier and US activity firmer than we were led to believe in December and January,” Chris Turner, Global Head of Markets and Regional Head of Research for UK & CEE at ING said.

“Understandably, investors are now taking the Federal Reserve hawks more seriously and have priced three more 25bp rate hikes from the Fed in March, May, and June,” he added.