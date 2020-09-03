Sterlite Technologies shares fall 2% after CFO resigns

Shares of fiber optic cable manufacturer Sterlite Technologies declined 2 percent intraday on September 3 following the resignation of its Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Anupam Jindal.

The company said it was in the process of appointing a new CFO and the same would be intimated to the exchanges in due course.

On September 2, Sterlite Tech informed exchanges of Jindal resignation. He will be relieved from his duties with effect from September 11, 2020, company added.

Meanwhile, the data network solutions provider is going to hire about 300-400 professionals this fiscal for growth areas of 5G and wireless ecosystem and to support its plans to take services business global, Group CEO Anand Agarwal told PTI last month.

"We are strengthening our ecosystem that we speak about, our wireless and 5G ecosystem, so clearly on that front we are continuing with a strong level of hiring," he said.

The stock was trading at Rs 152.25, down 1.71 percent on the BSE at 12:19 hours IST.