you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 17, 2018 02:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sterlite Technologies rises 3% as co to double its optical fibre cable solutions capacity

The enhanced capacity is expected to come on-line by June 2020 in a phased manner.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Share price of Sterlite Technologies rose 3.3 percent intraday Monday as company doubled its optical fibre cable solutions capacity.

The company announced the addition of 15 million fibre km to its optical fibre cabling capacity, doubling it to 33 million fibre km.

This expansion will place the company among the top integrated optical fibre and cabling technology providers globally.

The company’s board of directors has approved a Rs 320 crore (USD 44 million) capital expenditure for this expansion, which will be financed through a mix of internal accruals and debt.

The enhanced capacity is expected to come on-line by June 2020 in a phased manner.

Anand Agarwal, CEO at Sterlite Technologies said, "Given exponential data growth, telcos, internet companies and governments around the globe are looking for innovative network solutions for hyper-scale connectivity. Our customers see us as unique design-build-manage partners who are forward integrated from fibre and cable to network design and software solutions."

Recently, it announced a 100 percent acquisition of Metallurgica Bresciana in Italy for cable expansion, while earlier it had announced an expansion of its optical fibre capacity via a Greenfield investment.

At 14:23 hrs Sterlite Technologies was quoting at Rs 342.20, up Rs 6.75, or 2.01 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Sep 17, 2018 02:32 pm

