Sterlite Technologies down 5% despite better Q1 numbers

Shares of Sterlite Technologies fell 5.5 percent intraday Thursday despite better numbers declared by the company in the quarter ended June 2018.

The company's consolidated Q1FY19 net profit was up 7 percent at Rs 121.71 crore against Rs 112.42 crore in Q4FY18.

Revenue of the company rose 3.5 percent at Rs 877 crore against Rs 847 crore.

Operating profit or EBITDA was up 11 percent at Rs 245 crore and margin was at 27.9 percent.

At 13:52 hrs Sterlite Technologies was quoting at Rs 301.25, down Rs 12.60, or 4.01 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 414.50 and 52-week low Rs 157.60 on 24 January, 2018 and 18 July, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 26.59 percent below its 52-week high and 93.08 percent above its 52-week low.

Posted by Rakesh Patil