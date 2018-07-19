App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 19, 2018 02:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sterlite Technologies down 5% despite better Q1 numbers

Revenue of the company rose 3.5 percent at Rs 877 crore against Rs 847 crore.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Sterlite Technologies fell 5.5 percent intraday Thursday despite better numbers declared by the company in the quarter ended June 2018.

The company's consolidated Q1FY19 net profit was up 7 percent at Rs 121.71 crore against Rs 112.42 crore in Q4FY18.

Revenue of the company rose 3.5 percent at Rs 877 crore against Rs 847 crore.

Operating profit or EBITDA was up 11 percent at Rs 245 crore and margin was at 27.9 percent.

At 13:52 hrs Sterlite Technologies was quoting at Rs 301.25, down Rs 12.60, or 4.01 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 414.50 and 52-week low Rs 157.60 on 24 January, 2018 and 18 July, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 26.59 percent below its 52-week high and 93.08 percent above its 52-week low.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Jul 19, 2018 02:03 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.