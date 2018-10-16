Sterlite Technologies climbs 4% on long term contract from Indian Navy

Sterlite Technologies share price gained more than 4 percent intraday after the company received purchase order for designing, building and managing the Indian Navy's digital network.

"This Rs 3,500-crore project is a multi-year contract, which will include design, execution, operations and maintenance of the Navy Digital Network," the company said.

The company had in February 2018 announced the award of the advanced purchase order (APO) for this project.

The project includes the creation of an independent high-capacity end-to-end communications network, linking multiple Indian naval sites and India-administered islands. The project will include setting-up of highly secure data centres and Big Data content delivery networks that are software-defined.

“This is the first time an integrated end-to-end digital network at such a scale is being built in India, empowering the Indian Navy to secure our borders till the farthest posts in India," Anand Agarwal, Group CEO, Sterlite Tech said.

KS Rao, CEO – Telecom Services Business, Sterlite Tech said the company has been ramping up its partner ecosystem and recruitment over the last few months, and is ready to begin work.

