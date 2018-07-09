Sterlite Technologies up 6% as Co to acquire 100% in European optical fiber cable manufacturer

Share price of Sterlite Technologies rose 6.4 percent intraday Monday as company to acquire European specialized optical cable manufacturer based in Italy.

The company through its wholly owned Italian subsidiary Sterlite Technologies S.p.A, will acquire 100 percent stake in Metallurgica Bresciana S.p.A.

Metallurgica Bresciana is an established European optical fiber cable manufacturer with manufacturing base in Italy.

The said acquisition is likely to get completed in two weeks.

The acquisition is an all cash deal for approximately Euro 47 million, which is being funded through a combination of Euro debt instruments and internal accruals.

Anand Agarwal, CEO Sterlite Technologies said, "We are delighted to sign a definitive agreement for the acquisition of Metallurgica Bresciana, which will expand Sterlite Tech’s optical fiber cabling business by augmenting our access to key European markets and add highly complementary speciality cables to our products portfolio."

At 10:15 hrs Sterlite Technologies was quoting at Rs 303, up Rs 12.95, or 4.46 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil