Sterling & Wilson Solar locked in 20% lower circuit after promoters revise loan repayment schedule

Sterling & Wilson Solar shares were locked in 20 percent lower circuit on November 15 after promoters revised their loan repayment schedule announced during the IPO in August.

The stock was quoting at Rs 401.20 on the BSE at 1336 hours.

"The board of directors on November 14 approved a request received from the promoters of the company i.e. Shapoorji Pallonji and Company Private Limited (SPCPL) and Khurshed Y Daruvala for revised loan repayment schedule for the balance outstanding amount," Sterling said in its BSE filing.

Sterling & Wilson raised Rs 2,850 crore through the IPO, which was an offer for sale, in August.

The company said the promoters would utilise a portion of the net offer proceeds towards funding full repayment of the loans due to the company and Sterling and Wilson International Solar FZCO, from SWPL and Sterling and Wilson International FZE (a subsidiary of SWPL) respectively, within 90 days of the date of listing of the equity shares, which would have been November 18.

Outstanding dues stood at Rs 2,563 crore (principal amount of Rs 2,335 crore and interest Rs 228 crore) on August 20, 2019, the date of listing of the equity shares of the company.

On November 14, promoters requested the board to consider a revised repayment schedule for the balance outstanding amount, which was reduced to Rs 2,341 crore (principal amount of Rs 2,085 crore and interest is Rs 256 crore) as on September 30, 2019.

The reason for the reduction was due to the rapid deterioration in the credit markets creating a liquidity crisis, all of which was unforeseeable and coupled with the lesser than expected realisation from the IPO, promoters said, adding the amount raised through the IPO—Rs 2,850 crore— was much lower than Rs 4,500 crores as initially contemplated.

Even the stock lost 48.6 percent of its value from its issue price of Rs 780.

SPCPL would endeavour to reduce the outstanding loan by Rs 1,000 crore from the level as of the date of listing, by December 31, 2019, the promoters said in the letter.

"The board took note of the letter and authorised the audit xommittee of the company to work with the promoters to draw up a plan by December 31, 2019, for repayment of the balance amounts," the solar EPC solutions provider said.

The board has also decided to levy an additional interest rate of 50 basis points per annum over the current interest rate being applied to the said outstanding loan, taking the applicable interest payable to 100 basis points p.a. which is above the weighted average interest rate on borrowings of the company, it added.