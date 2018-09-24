Sterling Biotech falls nearly 4% on news reports that founder has left the UAE

Shares of pharmaceutical company Sterling Biotech dropped 3.95 percent on reports that founder Nitin Jayantilal Sandesara, accused in a bank loan fraud, has left the UAE.

Shares of the company touched a 52-week low of Rs 0.73.

Media reports suggest that Sansdesara, who was detained by UAE authorities last month, could have fled to Nigeria.

“What we have learnt is that he had been detained by authorities in the UAE for an offence related to local issues. The detention was not related to our case. He is not in the UAE anymore. We do not exactly know where he is. He has investments and companies from the United Kingdom to Nigeria. He could be anywhere,” an official involved with the investigation told The Indian Express.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) are investigating the Rs 5,300 crore bank loan fgraid case.