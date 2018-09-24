App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 24, 2018 09:49 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sterling Biotech falls nearly 4% on news reports that founder has left the UAE

Sterling Biotech founder Nitin Sandesara has been accused in a Rs 5,300 crore bank loan fraud case.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Shares of pharmaceutical company Sterling Biotech dropped 3.95 percent on reports that founder Nitin Jayantilal Sandesara, accused in a bank loan fraud, has left the UAE.

Shares of the company touched a 52-week low of Rs 0.73.

Media reports suggest that Sansdesara, who was detained by UAE authorities last month, could have fled to Nigeria.

“What we have learnt is that he had been detained by authorities in the UAE for an offence related to local issues. The detention was not related to our case. He is not in the UAE anymore. We do not exactly know where he is. He has investments and companies from the United Kingdom to Nigeria. He could be anywhere,” an official involved with the investigation told The Indian Express.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) are investigating the Rs 5,300 crore bank loan fgraid case.
First Published on Sep 24, 2018 09:49 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #markets

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.