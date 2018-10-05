App
Last Updated : Oct 05, 2018 12:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Steel Strips Wheels rises 1% on export order win

The said order includes more than 650,000 wheels to be shipped in period of 6 years starting October 2019.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Shares of Steel Strips Wheels rose 1.6 percent intraday Friday after company bagged an order worth over Euro 6 million.

The company has bagged a new exports order from OPEL Spain (Group PSA Company) for Steel wheels.

This order will help company to further strengthen its position as a preferred supplier in the PSA Group.

The company has been in strong business relationship with PSA since last 9 years and this new nomination only reflects their level of trust in company's capabilities. This business will also support company to grow its presence in the challenging EU Steel wheels market.

At 10:36 hrs Steel Strips Wheels was quoting at Rs 1,028.30, up Rs 10.25, or 1.01 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Oct 5, 2018 10:47 am

