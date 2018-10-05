Steel Strips Wheels rises 1% on export order win

Shares of Steel Strips Wheels rose 1.6 percent intraday Friday after company bagged an order worth over Euro 6 million.

The company has bagged a new exports order from OPEL Spain (Group PSA Company) for Steel wheels.

The said order includes more than 650,000 wheels to be shipped in period of 6 years starting October 2019.

This order will help company to further strengthen its position as a preferred supplier in the PSA Group.

The company has been in strong business relationship with PSA since last 9 years and this new nomination only reflects their level of trust in company's capabilities. This business will also support company to grow its presence in the challenging EU Steel wheels market.

At 10:36 hrs Steel Strips Wheels was quoting at Rs 1,028.30, up Rs 10.25, or 1.01 percent on the BSE.

For more market news, click here

Posted by Rakesh Patil