Steel Strips Wheels gains 4% on largest exports order win from USA

1990-91 || This budget abolished a popular tax incentive for companies, on grounds that many corporates were misusing the measure to evade taxes by claiming false expenditure made on machinery and adding extra capacity lines. The incentive made comeback 23 years later when P Chidambaram re-introduced the concept to spur investment. Which scheme is this? Ans: Investment allowance. It was abolished in 1990 to ensure better tax compliance, only to be brought back in 2013 to encourage investment and incentivise companies to add capacities and create jobs.

Share price of Steel Strips Wheels added more than 4 percent intraday Tuesday as company bagged largest exports order from USA.

The company has bagged its largest exports order for truck & trailer aftermarket from USA.

The said order comprises supplies of 1,10,000 truck steel wheels in 5 months from its Chennai plant from next month onwards.

Total revenue generated by this additional order would be close to USD 5 million in 5 months which is also expected to be repeated.

The company is in discussions with other large truck & trailer makers in USA and expects to close similar big contracts in this segment in near future, company said in release.

The company expects significantly increase its presence in high potential truck & trailer wheels market in US & EU in the coming months and its capacity enhancement at Chennai plant, which is in progress, will support this strategy.

At 10:45 hrs Steel Strips Wheels was quoting at Rs 1,295, up Rs 37.80, or 3.01 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil