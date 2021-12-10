MARKET NEWS

Steel stocks close higher as ministry bats for lower duties on raw materials

The ministry has also pitched for the inclusion of steel industry under remission of duties and taxes on exported products, which would give the industry a cost advantage of 9-10 percent

Moneycontrol News
December 10, 2021 / 03:55 PM IST
Shares of steel companies rose in the latter half of trade today after CNBC-TV18 reported that the steel ministry has pitched for waivers and reduction of import duties on key raw materials for the production of iron and steel products.

The steel ministry has sought for zero duty for materials like anthracitre, met coke, coking coal, limestone and dolomite. It has also asked for nil duty on ferro nickel from the current rate of 2.5 percent.

It has sought a reduction in duty on graphite electrodes from 7.5 percent to 2.5 percent.

On concerns about how these reductions would impact industry revenue, the steel ministry has reasoned that the near Rs 2,000 crore impact would be offset by higher production of steel, higher GST and corporate tax collections.

In what may give Indian steel manufacturers a cost advantage of 9-10 percent, the steel ministry has also pitched for remission of duties on exports from the industry.

After seeing a muted first half, Jindal Steel and Power closed 1.2 percent higher at Rs 395.70 on the BSE, JSW Steel closed 1 percent higher at Rs 678.5 and Tata Steel was up 0.3 percent at Rs 1,180.
Moneycontrol News
first published: Dec 10, 2021 03:52 pm

