MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Limited Period Offer:Be a PRO for 1 month @Rs49/-Multiple payment options available. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Steel prices continue to rise but domestic concerns may derail a global opportunity

As global demand rises, Indian steelmakers can step up exports to make the most of rising prices but the diversion of oxygen for medical use has badly hit production. Oxygen is crucial for processes like blast furnaces lancing and gas cutting.

Vaibhav Agrawal
May 17, 2021 / 12:58 PM IST

The global steel industry is witnessing an unprecedented rally as steel prices continue to rise. A Motilal Oswal report says that regional hot-rolled coil (HRC) steel prices have continued to rise and was at Rs 66,750 per tonne at traders' markets on May but was still at a discount of Rs 15,300 per tonne in comparison to the landed cost of imports from Korea.

As per a Credit Suisse report, China and FTA (free-trade agreement) export HRC prices rose $50 and $10 per tonne, respectively, in the previous week, while Indian mills saw hikes of up to $60 per tonne.

Despite this, domestic steel prices are still at a 15 percent and 11 percent discount to China and FTA imports respectively. Considering that, there is still huge room for domestic prices to go up in the coming months.

Also read: China iron ore, steel prices hit record as supply worries prompt speculative buying

A big export opportunity

Close

Related stories

Rising steel prices are a global phenomenon. The report says that prices in Europe rose by $20 per tonne to a record $1,185 per tonne, while Chinese domestic prices remained flat as of May 6, 2021. Spreads increased $32 per tonne, $121 per tonne, and $48 per tonne MoM in China, Europe, and India, respectively.

China withdrawing from export markets in the medium term is also structurally positive for domestic steel producers. China is to reduce exports from May, as the country has imposed restrictions to support domestic industries.

China's new export policy puts Indian steelmakers in a sweet spot as they are poised to benefit from the dual tailwinds. On one hand, steel prices are showing promise to increase further as they are still at a discount. On the other hand, restrictions on Chinese exports will open up markets in the US and Europe, where there are signs of an economic recovery.

Domestic market hits a roadblock

The steel sector is looking at a strong prospect of increasing exports but weakening domestic sentiments have emerged as a major concern.

As per the Motilal Oswal report, India's steel consumption declined 26 percent month-on-month to 6.7 million tonnes in April 2021. It is likely to decrease further in May if the pandemic is not contained in time.

Also read: Govt bans supply of oxygen to industries to meet demand from COVID-19 patients

Due to weak demand, imports and production have also taken a hit. India steel imports declined 27 percent MoM to 364kt, while crude steel production declined 21 percent MoM to 8 million tonne in April.

Amid this, low inventory levels, which are down 39 percent year-on-year to 8.3 million tonnes, remain a silver lining.

Lack of oxygen supply has also hit steel production. Currently, the oxygen supply is diverted for medical purposes, leaving little room for industrial supply. As per the steel ministry, oxygen stock at steel plants has reduced to just half a day from 3½ days earlier.

Oxygen is crucial in various steel production processes like blast furnaces lancing and gas-cutting. Its shortage has badly hit steel production and the industry would be expecting the issue of supply shortage to be restored immediately to increase production and make the most of the rising international demand.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
Vaibhav Agrawal
TAGS: #Expert Columns #Stocks Views
first published: May 17, 2021 12:57 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Will docking away 20 percent of fund manager’s salary really help investor?

Simply Save | Will docking away 20 percent of fund manager’s salary really help investor?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.