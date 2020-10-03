Stay cautious, US election outcome can turn the tide: Umesh Mehta

Investors shouldn’t be aggressive buyers and approach the rally with caution since the outcome of the US elections can swing the tide in any direction, Umesh Mehta, Head of Research, Samco Group, tells Moneycontrol’s Kshitij Anand in an interview. Edited excerpts:

Q) A stellar week for Indian markets, with the Sensex and the Nifty rallying more than 3 percent each. What led to the price action on D-Street?

A) Indian markets rallied over 3 percent in the week gone by with the Nifty50 reclaiming levels of 11,400. Local indices were mirroring the upbeat US global sentiment in the first half of the week on hopes of a new fiscal stimulus.

In India, too, investors are hoping for a stimulus for the stressed sectors and as there is a part-by-part opening of the economy, the Street remained in a good mood.

However, investors shouldn’t be aggressive buyers and approach the rally with caution, since US elections would be a key event to watch out for which can swing the tide in any direction.

Q) Small and midcaps also rallied over 3 percent. Is it the liquidity wave that is carrying all boats higher or investors are building something positive amid Unlock 5.0?

A) Indian markets witnessed a surge in broad-based buying in the week ending 1 October on hopes of a faster economic recovery, record high current account surplus and positive trend in global markets.

The liquidity wave is causing the momentum as the expectation is ripe for a second round of stimulus measures. VIX, too, which happens to be the fear barometer of markets, continued its downward journey the entire month of September, which rightly justifies the positive sentiment since volatility and equities are negatively correlated to each other. All these factors kept the mid and smallcaps afloat this week.

Q) In terms of sectors, banking led from the front followed by consumer durables and auto. What led to the price action?

A) Indian banking stocks rose throughout the week as more and more restrictions are being lifted of businesses and lending continues.

Consumer spending is expected to pick up due to the upcoming festive season leading to price action in the consumer durable sector. A positive trend in the auto sector continues as auto sales numbers for the month of September were encouraging. They continued to recover due to pent-up demand and inventory rebuilding.

Q) Laurus Labs, Birlasoft, IndiaMart Intermesh, Persistent Systems, Adani Green and Firstsource Solutions rose more than 100 percent in the September quarter. Do you think the momentum will continue?

A) Technically, as of now, the rally in these stocks looks impulsive and secular in nature, however, given the size and fundamentals of these companies, if the reason behind the rally in these stocks changes, the momentum may slow down.

Also, stocks cannot always keep rising, there will be a time when mean reversion will bring about a correction in these rallied stocks.

Momentum itself as we all know is cyclical in nature, so it is advisable that traders keep booking profits timely and maintain trailing stop loss so that they aren’t stuck on the wrong side of the trade.

