you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Mar 02, 2020 04:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

State Bank of India shares fall 6% on first day of SBI Card IPO bidding

The IPO of SBI Cards opened for subscription on March 2 and will remain open till March 4 for qualified institutional buyers and till March 5 for all other investors.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
State Bank of India share price fell more than 6 percent intraday on March 2, the day bidding opened for the initial public offering (IPO) of its subsidiary, SBI Cards and Payment Services.

The stock has corrected more than 13 percent in the last three days. It was quoting at Rs 284.70, down Rs 18.20, or 6.01 percent, on the BSE at 1515 hours.

The SBI Cards’ IPO opened for subscription on March 2. It will be available for qualified institutional buyers till March 4 and one more day for all other investors.

The Rs 10,355 crore public issue consists of a fresh issue of Rs 500 crore and offer for sale of 13,05,26,798 shares by the parent firm State Bank of India and investor CA Rover Holdings, an affiliate of private equity company Carlyle Group.

The offer also includes a reservation of up to 18,64,669 equity shares for subscription for eligible employees, who will get shares at a discount of Rs 75 per share on the final issue price. As many as 1,30,52,680 shares have been set aside for SBI shareholders.

SBI Cards intends to use fresh issue proceeds for augmenting the capital base of the company.

SBI's shareholding in country's second-largest card issuer will be reduced to 69.51 percent from 74 percent.

SBI Cards is the second subsidiary after SBI Life to list from State Bank of India stable.

 

First Published on Mar 2, 2020 04:04 pm

tags #SBI Cards and Payment Services #State Bank of India

