HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Start-up valuation: a much-needed step by Sebi, but will it help? 

  •

Few understand the process of valuing a profitable company, let alone a startup that will be burning cash during the first few years. Also, since most of the startups will be loss-making the rules for valuing these companies differ. 

SEBI headquarters in Mumbai (Representative image)
SEBI is taking a closer look at the valuation process of private equity houses and venture capital funds With 100 Unicorns in India, transparency in valuing the companies is the need of the hour India is fast becoming a preferred destination for venture capital funding SEBI’s move may only bring transparency to the process and not affect decision making Secondary market listing of startups unlikely to get affected by the valuation process      With record funds entering India for private equity investments and venture capital funding, SEBI...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers