Start-up valuation: a much-needed step by Sebi, but will it help? 

SEBI is taking a closer look at the valuation process of private equity houses and venture capital funds With 100 Unicorns in India, transparency in valuing the companies is the need of the hour India is fast becoming a preferred destination for venture capital funding SEBI’s move may only bring transparency to the process and not affect decision making Secondary market listing of startups unlikely to get affected by the valuation process With record funds entering India for private equity investments and venture capital funding, SEBI...