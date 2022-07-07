Star Health spikes 11% on 'outperform' rating by Credit Suisse

Credit Suisse came out with an "outperform" rating for Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-promoted Star Health and Allied Insurance Company, which led to heavy buying in the stock on July 7.

The stock jumped more than 11 percent to Rs 530.20 on the National Stock Exchange as the brokerage firm set a 12-month target price at Rs 600, a potential upside of 13.20 percent.

Jayant Kharote of Credit Suisse said the stock’s decline of 30 percent in the last month is already priced in in the entry of life insurers in the health insurance space, which some media reports said is a possibility.

According to reports, India’s insurance regulator is planning to allow life insurance companies to offer full-fledged health insurance policies. This, some believe, will likely put pressure on Star Health to lower prices.

However, Credit Suisse does not see much impact. “While we expect life players to gain volume share given cross-sell potential with term life, we do not envisage immediate pricing aggression as they too battle margin pressure and limited capital headroom,” Kharote said.

Given that the regulatory outcomes are yet unknown, he values the company assuming a status quo in the industry structure. He, however, did added a note of caution. “We assign a lower multiple of 33x FY24 expected forward (30 percent discount to fair value multiple) and arrive at a target price of Rs 600. With the stock trading at 27x/22x FY24/25 expected base case earnings, we believe risk-reward is attractive,” Kharote said.

Health insurers suffered during the Covid waves as claim outgo increased substantially. Star Health is trading down 42 percent from its IPO price of Rs 900 in December last year.

Credit Suisse said FY22 claims ratio was impacted by the Covid second wave. Q4FY22 loss ratio had already improved to 68 percent compared to 64 percent ex-Covid. “We expect normalisation of claims and a 200 bp reduction in opex ratio will drive overall combined ratios to 95 per cent by FY25, and ROEs will climb to 18,” it added.

Analysts at the brokerage house also said a large agent and hospital network can cushion the impact of regulatory disruption.