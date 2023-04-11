Star Health rallies in early trade on robust growth in gross direct premiums

Star Health and Allied Insurance Company's share price surged 3 percent in early trade on April 11 on the back of robust growth in premiums. In a recent provisional filing for the first quarter of 2023, the company said its gross direct premium in the health-retail segment grew 18 percent from the previous quarter, whereas in the personal accident segment, it saw a growth of 15 percent.

The company's direct premium in the health-group segment declined 31 percent from the previous quarter. Still, the overall QoQ growth in the gross direct premium was 13 percent.

At 9.58 am Star Health was trading 3.01 percent higher at Rs 583.75 on the National Stock Exchange.

Brokerage Views ICICI Securities factored in a premium income CAGR of 22 percent over FY23-FY25, a combined ratio of 95 percent and an investment yield of 7.5 percent each year for FY23E and FY24E.

Why state government budgets are reinforcing Jefferies' conviction on FMCG makers

Spike in claims, as seen during the coronavirus pandemic, and the resultant competition due to the composite licence introduction was identified as a risk by the brokerage. ICICI Securities maintains "buy" rating on Star Health, raising the price target to Rs 800 from Rs 730. HDFC Securities, too, is bullish on Star Health and Allied Insurance and has a "buy" rating with a target price of Rs 795. The brokerage firm Anand bullish also remains bullish with a "buy rating" with a target price of Rs 723. Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Shivam Shukla