Star Health rallies in early trade on robust growth in gross direct premiums

Shivam Shukla
Apr 11, 2023 / 11:43 AM IST

The company's gross direct premium in the health-retail segment grew 18 percent, whereas in personal accident claims, the growth was 15 percent, the insurer said in a recent provisional filing for the first quarter of 2023

Star Health and Allied Insurance Company's share price surged 3 percent in early trade on April 11 on the back of robust growth in premiums. In a recent provisional filing for the first quarter of 2023,  the company said its gross direct premium in the health-retail segment grew 18 percent from the previous quarter, whereas in the personal accident segment, it saw a growth of 15 percent.

The company's direct premium in the health-group segment declined 31 percent from the previous quarter. Still, the overall QoQ growth in the gross direct premium was 13 percent.

At 9.58 am Star Health was trading 3.01 percent higher at Rs 583.75 on the National Stock Exchange.

