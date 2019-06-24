App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 24, 2019 02:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Star Cement climbs 4% after approval to share buyback

The cement maker also fixed July 5 as record date for determining the members of the company who are eligible to participate in the buyback offer

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
BUYBACK
BUYBACK
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Star Cement shares rallied 4 percent intraday on June 24 after the board approved the proposal for a share buyback.

The stock was quoting at Rs 122.80, up Rs 1.30, or 1.07 percent on the BSE at 1331 hours IST.

The company, on June 21, said it approved a proposal to buyback up to 68 lakh shares at a price of Rs 150 per share, for an aggregate consideration not exceeding Rs 102 crore.

Close
The cement maker also fixed July 5 as the record date for determining the members of the company who are eligible to participate in the buyback offer.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Jun 24, 2019 02:01 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Star Cement

most popular

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.