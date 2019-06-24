Star Cement climbs 4% after approval to share buyback

The cement maker also fixed July 5 as record date for determining the members of the company who are eligible to participate in the buyback offer
Star Cement shares rallied 4 percent intraday on June 24 after the board approved the proposal for a share buyback.
The stock was quoting at Rs 122.80, up Rs 1.30, or 1.07 percent on the BSE at 1331 hours IST.
The company, on June 21, said it approved a proposal to buyback up to 68 lakh shares at a price of Rs 150 per share, for an aggregate consideration not exceeding Rs 102 crore.
The cement maker also fixed July 5 as the record date for determining the members of the company who are eligible to participate in the buyback offer.Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Jun 24, 2019 02:01 pm