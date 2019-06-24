Star Cement climbs 4% after approval to share buyback

Star Cement shares rallied 4 percent intraday on June 24 after the board approved the proposal for a share buyback.

The stock was quoting at Rs 122.80, up Rs 1.30, or 1.07 percent on the BSE at 1331 hours IST.

The company, on June 21, said it approved a proposal to buyback up to 68 lakh shares at a price of Rs 150 per share, for an aggregate consideration not exceeding Rs 102 crore.