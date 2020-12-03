Standard Life sells Rs 1,719 crore stake in HDFC Life, Abakkus Fund offloads 0.94% shares in ADF Foods

Infinity Holdings acquired 12 lakh equity shares in ADF Foods at Rs 499.04 per share and 4 lakh shares at Rs 501.2 per share on the NSE.

Promoter Standard Life (Mauritius Holdings) 2006 Limited has sold 1.37 percent equity stake in HDFC Life Insurance Company via open market transaction on December 3.

Standard Life has gradually been selling stake in HDFC Life. As of September quarter, it held 10.27 percent shares in HDFC Life.

Standard Life (Mauritius Holdings) 2006 Ltd sold 2,77,72,684 equity shares in HDFC Life (representing 1.37 percent of total paid-up equity) at Rs 619.15 per share, the bulk deals data available on the BSE showed.

Among other deals, White Oak India Equity Fund acquired 1.47 lakh equity shares in Matrimony.com and BNP Paribas Arbitrage 2,72,537 shares at Rs 721.4 per share on BSE. However, CMDB II, a private equity fund managed by JP Morgan Investment Management, sold 5 lakh shares in the company at Rs 721.41 per share.

Public shareholder Bennett Coleman & Company Ltd sold another 4.5 lakh equity shares in V2 Retail at Rs 97.5 per share on BSE. However, Vishal Todi bought 3.25 lakh equity shares of the company at the same price.

Bennett Coleman & Company Ltd had also sold 4.5 lakh equity shares in the retail company at Rs 84.30 per share on November 27. It had held 5.38 percent stake in V2 Retail as of September quarter.

However, Sunil Singhania-owned Abakkus Emerging Opportunities Fund-1 offloaded 1.9 lakh equity shares in ADF Foods at Rs 499 per share. Thakkar Mishal Ashok sold 3 lakh shares at Rs 500 per share, Priyanka Bhavesh Thakkar 1,00,953 shares at the same price, Ebony Advisors LLP 4 lakh shares at Rs 498.75 per share and Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd 4 lakh shares at Rs 501.2 per share on the NSE.

Pune-based immunobiological drugs manufacturer Serum Institute of India sold 3,09,559 equity shares in Panacea Biotec at Rs 243.32 per share on the NSE.

Portugal-based Pettigo Comercio Internacional LDA acquired 99,71,500 equity shares in South Indian Bank at Rs 9.04 per share on the NSE.