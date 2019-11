Standard Chartered Private Equity exits Prime Focus by selling 10% stake

Standard Chartered Private Equity (Mauritius) Ltd on November 20 exited media services firm Prime Focus by divesting around 10 per cent stake it held in the firm for approximately Rs 142 crore through an open market transaction.

According to bulk deal data available with the BSE, Standard Chartered Private Equity (Mauritius) sold its entire 2,92,41,817 shares at an average price of Rs 48.5 apiece. This took the total deal amount to Rs 141.82 crore.

As of September quarter, Standard Chartered Private Equity was a public shareholder and held 9.77 per cent stake in the media services firm.

The shares sold by Standard Chartered Private Equity were bought by Augusta Investments Pte Ltd at the same price.

Shares of Prime Focus ended 3.09 per cent higher at Rs 50.05 on the BSE.