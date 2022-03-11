Stagflation around the corner? Inflation, yes. But stagnant growth, not so much, says Mark Mobius

File image of Mark Mobius (Source: CNBC)

Mark Mobius does not see any stagflationary situation for India as the founder of Mobius Capital Partners expects the country to grow rapidly at five percent annually or more.

Mobius’s interview with CNBC TV-18 comes in the wake of American brokerage firm Morgan Stanley flagging stagflation risks for the country and raising inflation forecast to six per cent which is the upper end of the tolerance band for the central bank.

''On average, I expect a 15-20 percent return from Indian markets over a three-to-five year period because India is a fast growing economy,'' Mobius said.

''Even though inflation in India will be high, I don't think it will get into double digits at this stage of the game,'' he added. The number of active investors in India - who invest based upon earnings of companies - has also increased, according to the veteran emerging markets investor.

Money flowing out of China

Talking about the situation in China and its market slump, Mobius explained that some of the money from the Middle Kingdom is beginning to find its way into India and other emerging markets.

Tech stocks in China have been under a lot of pressure lately, with shares diving amid surging inflation and Ukraine crisis.

The Hang Seng tech index has been under pressure. The two main factors for weakness are the Nasdaq Golden Dragon China index - which has sunk most since the 2008 global financial crisis - and the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) identifying five Chinese firms that could be delisted. These events have already led to money flowing out of China and trickling into emerging markets, according to Mobius.

Market sell-off and inflation

Commenting on the market sell-off in the current situation, Mobius said that people are running for cover as they want to get into a safe place.

''After selling, people wake up and say if inflation is coming what am I going to do with this money, how can I preserve my capital...and the ultimate conclusion has to be in equities,'' said Mobius.

At the end of the day, the equity market is going to be the safe haven, as the companies with low debt could return capital, according to the veteran investor.

Price hike concerns

Mobius expressed concerns on recent price hikes due to a rise in input costs.

Some FMCG concerns include rural slowdown and margin worries on account of high input inflation with palm oil and agri commodities being near record highs, crude at multi-year high even after cooling off.

''People have to be cautious in picking those companies that have pricing power -who have the ability to raise their prices at the industrial or retail level. The companies will be forced to increase prices, with all the commodity rates going up,'' said Mobius.