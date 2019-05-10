Stage set for upswing in Mustard seed prices: Anand Rathi

Vedika Narvekar

Mustard seed arrival has halved from the peak of April. Seasonal supply pressure is gradually easing which has restricted the fall in prices of the largest-grown rabi oilseed. Prices last week tested 3,716, thereafter rebounding sharply as stockists are accumulating physical stocks.

Arrivals peaked at 55.5 lakh bags in early April and now they are hovering around 2.5 lakh bags. Rajasthan alone contributed 1.5-1.7 lakh bags. Mustard seed output in the 2018-19 season is estimated higher at 81 lakh tonnes. Till April 30, 29.05 lakh tonnes arrived. The current pace of daily arrivals would continue till May-end and decline thereafter.

Thus, going by seasonality, we may see mustard seed prices bottoming out in May.

The government's procurement process is in progress. in Rajasthan, 1.41 lakh tonnes have been procured so far and this will only move up in coming weeks. In Haryana, NAFED has already procured the sanctioned 2.5 lakh tonnes of mustard seed (by May 6).

Crushing has been heavy so far, with almost 18.5 lakh tonnes of mustard seed crushed in March and April. Millers’ buying is sturdy to meet export commitments of the meal. Moreover, the quality crop with higher oil content is attracting buyers this season.

Mustard meal accounted for almost 33% of oil-meal exports from India in 2018-19. During FY18-19, Indian mustard-meal exports surged 58% to 10.5 lakh tonnes due to robust demand from traditional buyers, including South Korea, Vietnam and Thailand.

Apart from traditional buyers, the market is also optimistic about meal exports to China. In fact, trade sources expect a further 35-40% jump in exports in FY19-20 due to demand from China after it lifted a six-year-old import ban on Indian mustard meal.

In global markets, he EU crop acreage is expected to have dropped 18%. At the same time, Canada is sitting on record stocks of 3.5 million tonnes due to cancellations of exports of canola/rapeseed to China.

All in all, quality mustard-seed arrivals, robust crushing and meal export hopes point toward higher mustard seed prices in coming months.

(The Author is Research Analyst- Agro Commodities, Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers.)

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are his own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.