'Stage is set for gold to rise further, go long on every dip'

Jigar Trivedi

For the fourth consecutive week, gold on the Comex closed higher after Powell's speech and Trump's tweets.

MCX gold in tandem, again hit an all-time high after the US President Donald Trump ordered US companies to look at closing China operations. China, in turn, announced retaliatory tariffs on US auto companies. China unveiled retaliatory tariffs against about $75 billion worth of US goods. The latest comments exacerbated tensions between the two countries. The dollar nosedived on August 23.

Moreover, from Jackson Hole, investors interpreted US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech as leaning toward a dovish monetary policy stance. Powell said the US economy is in a 'favourable place', but gave few clues about interest rate cuts at its next meeting. The SPDR GOLD ETF has continued to attract inflows amid heightened risk associated with trade spat. Bullion's rebound comes after mixed economic data and doubts expressed by some US central bank officials on further US interest-rate cuts.

Trump-Fed tussle

Earlier this month, Trump called the Fed 'clueless', all part of his campaign to pressure officials into lowering interest rates more aggressively, to stimulate the US economy. Economic growth this year is still projected to hit about 2 percent, but that's not fast enough for Trump, and he has blamed the Fed. Donald Trump had used names from the Fed to annoy Federal Reserve. More practically, however, it's Trump's extended and unpredictable trade wars that are making it difficult for the Fed to keep the economy on an even keel.

Powell tip-toed into the trade issue more carefully than his colleagues in his prepared remarks to central bankers at Jackson Hole on Friday. He made clear it's not the Fed's job to set trade policy. But there was subtle pushback as well. There are 'no recent precedents to guide any policy response to the current situation,' he said. 'While monetary policy is a powerful tool that works to support consumer spending, business investment and public confidence, it cannot provide a settled rule book for international trade.'

President Trump escalated his unprecedented attacks against America's central bank on August 23, calling Federal Reserve Chair Jerome H. Powell an "enemy" of the United States that is as bad as China, a tweet that triggered a stock market slide and came minutes after Powell vowed to keep the economy growing.

Powell said that the trade war is a "complex, turbulent" situation and that the central bank will "act as appropriate to sustain the expansion," suggesting another interest rate cut may be coming but not the large decline that Trump has demanded.

Outlook

Powell's comments bolstered expectations that the central bank will cut US interest rates further. Certainly, the fundamentals are very strong for the yellow metal. Hence, we recommend going long on every dip.

The author is Research Analyst- Commodities Fundamental at Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers.