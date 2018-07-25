App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 25, 2018 11:02 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sri Adhikari Brothers, Nelco among 6 stocks that are under NSE's ASM mechanism from July 25

Stocks which are included in the ASM category include Lakshmi Precision, Sri Adhikari Brothers, Super Spinning Mills, 8K Miles Software, Nelco Ltd, and Soril Infra

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Leading stock exchange NSE has put six additional stocks under the additional surveillance measures (ASM) mechanism from July 25, the exchange said in a circular.

Stocks which are included in the ASM category include Lakshmi Precision, Sri Adhikari Brothers, Super Spinning Mills, 8K Miles Software, Nelco, and Soril Infra.

The applicable surveillance actions on these securities are as under: (a) 5% Price Band shall be applicable w.e.f. July 25, 2018, and (b) 100% margin shall be applicable w.e.f. July 31, 2018, on all open positions as on July 30, 2018, and new positions created from July 31, 2018.

asm

related news

ASM framework shall be in conjunction with all other prevailing surveillance measures being imposed by the exchanges from time to time, NSE said in the circular.

The securities, which are placed under the ASM framework, would be reviewed on a bi-monthly basis for the applicability of additional surveillance measure.

Further, it may also be noted that the shortlisting of securities under ASM is purely on account of market surveillance and it should not be construed as an adverse action against the concerned company.
First Published on Jul 25, 2018 11:02 am

tags #Market news

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.