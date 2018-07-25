Sri Adhikari Brothers, Nelco among 6 stocks that are under NSE's ASM mechanism from July 25

Leading stock exchange NSE has put six additional stocks under the additional surveillance measures (ASM) mechanism from July 25, the exchange said in a circular.

Stocks which are included in the ASM category include Lakshmi Precision, Sri Adhikari Brothers, Super Spinning Mills, 8K Miles Software, Nelco, and Soril Infra.

The applicable surveillance actions on these securities are as under: (a) 5% Price Band shall be applicable w.e.f. July 25, 2018, and (b) 100% margin shall be applicable w.e.f. July 31, 2018, on all open positions as on July 30, 2018, and new positions created from July 31, 2018.

ASM framework shall be in conjunction with all other prevailing surveillance measures being imposed by the exchanges from time to time, NSE said in the circular.

The securities, which are placed under the ASM framework, would be reviewed on a bi-monthly basis for the applicability of additional surveillance measure.

Further, it may also be noted that the shortlisting of securities under ASM is purely on account of market surveillance and it should not be construed as an adverse action against the concerned company.