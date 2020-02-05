App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

BUDGET 2020 FULL COVERAGE | CHECK OUT NOW
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Feb 05, 2020 01:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SRF share price jumps 6% to hit new high on capex plans

The proposed capacity addition to this project is 2150 MTPA, which will be done within 10 months.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The share price of SRF jumped almost 6 percent to hit its fresh all-time high of Rs 3,962.30 in intraday trade on BSE on February 5.

The company, in a BSE filing on February 4, said its board in a meeting held a day earlier approved a project for setting up a range of dedicated plants to produce specialty chemicals at an estimated cost of Rs 238 crore.

The proposed capacity addition is 2150 MTPA, which will be done within 10 months. The mode of financing for this project, includes a mix of debt and internal accruals.

Close
SRF shares were trading 4.83 percent up at Rs 3,926.05 on BSE at 1350 hours.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Feb 5, 2020 01:57 pm

tags #BSE #markets #SRF #stocks

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.