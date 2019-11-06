SRF share price jumps 5% after co maintains FY20 chemical biz growth guidance

Shares of SRF gained 5 percent intraday on November 6 after the company maintained its chemical business growth guidance for FY20 at 40 percent.

The stock rallied more than 50 percent in last one year and hit a record high of Rs 3,094 on Wednesday. It was quoting at Rs 3,065.35, up Rs 108.05, or 3.65 percent on the BSE at 1124 hours IST.

The chemical company said it would focus on expanding to new markets/geographies and product offerings.

"We will focus on moving up the value chain through accelerating qualifications for new molecules and active ingredients in both agro and pharmaceutical sectors," it added.

The company informed exchanges on November 4 that it approved setting up of a BOPP film line in Thailand by SRF Industries (Thailand) Ltd. (a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company) at a total cost of $50 million (equivalent to Rs 350 crore).