App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Nov 06, 2019 11:57 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SRF share price jumps 5% after co maintains FY20 chemical biz growth guidance

The chemical company said it would focus on expanding to new markets / geographies and product offerings.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of SRF gained 5 percent intraday on November 6 after the company maintained its chemical business growth guidance for FY20 at 40 percent.

The stock rallied more than 50 percent in last one year and hit a record high of Rs 3,094 on Wednesday. It was quoting at Rs 3,065.35, up Rs 108.05, or 3.65 percent on the BSE at 1124 hours IST.

The chemical company said it would focus on expanding to new markets/geographies and product offerings.

Close

"We will focus on moving up the value chain through accelerating qualifications for new molecules and active ingredients in both agro and pharmaceutical sectors," it added.

related news

The company informed exchanges on November 4 that it approved setting up of a BOPP film line in Thailand by SRF Industries (Thailand) Ltd. (a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company) at a total cost of $50 million (equivalent to Rs 350 crore).

The company reported a 56 percent growth year-on-year at Rs 201 crore on lower tax cost, but revenue declined 1 percent to Rs 1,737.8 crore in the quarter ended September 2019.

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount. Last Chance to get Moneycontrol PRO for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI
First Published on Nov 6, 2019 11:57 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #SRF

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.