Last Updated : Jul 10, 2018 09:55 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SRF gains 2% as company to set up polyester film, resin plant in Thailand

The new line will be capable of producing approximately 40,000 metric tonnes per annum.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Shares of SRF gained 2.5 percent in the early trade on Tuesday as company announces setting up of a polyester film and resin plant in Thailand.

The company is setting up of a second bi-axially oriented polyethylene terephthalate (BOPET) film line and a resin plant in Thailand at an investment of approximately USD 60 million.

This new plant will be put up at company’s existing manufacturing location in Rayong, Thailand by its wholly owned subsidiary - SRF Industries (Thailand) and is expected to become operational in close to two years, company said in release.

Once operational, the new line will be capable of producing approximately 40,000 metric tonnes per annum, it added.

With this capacity addition, the company will further strengthen its presence in the buoyant South East Asian region and expand its customer base in new geographies.

SRF

At 09:37 hrs SRF was quoting at Rs 1,772.95, up Rs 45.35, or 2.63 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Jul 10, 2018 09:52 am

