Markets

SREI Mutual Fund ceases to exist as a mutual fund: Sebi

SREI Mutual Fund Asset Management Pvt Ltd had informed the regulator that they want to surrender the registration granted to SREI Mutual Fund Infrastructure Debt Fund (IDF).

PTI
October 22, 2021 / 07:24 PM IST
Source: ShutterStock

Markets regulator Sebi on Friday said SREI Mutual Fund now ceases to exist as a mutual fund.

SREI Mutual Fund Asset Management Pvt Ltd had informed the regulator that they want to surrender the registration granted to SREI Mutual Fund Infrastructure Debt Fund (IDF), as per a press release. The regulator has accepted the request for surrender of certificate of registration of SREIMF.

"Consequently, SREIMF ceases to exist as a mutual fund w.e.f. October 22, 2021," Sebi said. SREIMF will continue to be responsible for all the liabilities / obligations which may arise for the period prior to surrender of certificate of registration.
first published: Oct 22, 2021 07:24 pm

