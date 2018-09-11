App
Last Updated : Sep 11, 2018 09:37 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SREI Infrastructure up 5% on observation letter from SEBI for subsidiary’s IPO

The proposed IPO of Srei Equipment Finance can open for subscription within a period of 12 months from the date of issuance of the aforesaid observation letter.

Share price of SREI Infrastructure Finance rose 5 percent intraday Tuesday as company's arm received observation letter from SEBI in regard to its initial public offering (IPO).

Srei Equipment Finance (SEFL), wholly owned subsidiary of the company, has received observation letter from SEBI in regard to the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) filed by SEFL.

The proposed IPO of SEFL can open for subscription within a period of 12 months from the date of issuance of the aforesaid observation letter.

srei

At 09:25 hrs SREI Infrastructure Finance was quoting at Rs 51.85, up Rs 1.35, or 2.67 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Sep 11, 2018 09:34 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

