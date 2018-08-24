SREI Infrastructure up 3% as arm to sell stake in step down subsidiary; board meet on Sept 5

Shares of SREI Infrastructure Finance rose 3.2 percent intraday Friday as company's subsidiary is going to sell its stake in the company's step down subsidiary.

The company's subsidiary Quippo Oil & Gas Infrastructure proposes to sell 2,600 equity shares, constituting 26 percent shareholding in its step down subsidiary Quippo Drilling International to an overseas entity.

Quippo Drilling International is a subsidiary of Quippo Oil & Gas Infrastructure.

A meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled on September 05 to consider and approve and take on record the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the company for the Quarter ended on June 30, 2018.

At 09:40 hrs SREI Infrastructure Finance was quoting at Rs 47.75, up Rs 1.30, or 2.80 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil