Last Updated : Oct 19, 2018 02:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SREI Infrastructure sinks 20% amid layoff rumours, firm denies report

SREI Infra told CNBC-TV18 that the company does not need CEO for its infra division as it is not looking to increase book.

SREI Infrastructure Finance shares plunged 20 percent intraday to hit fresh 52-week low of Rs 25.40 on Friday after a media report suggested that the company is handing out pink slips.

The stock was quoting at Rs 25.40, down Rs 6.30, or 19.87 percent on the BSE at 13:57 hours IST.

SREI Infrastructure asked a large number of its employees to leave the company, reports CNBC-TV18 quoting unnamed sources.

The company said it has 200 employees on its rolls. SREI Group had total workforce of 2,631 employees at the end financial year 2017-18.

Sources further told the business channel that SREI Infra has not replaced its infra division's CEO after the former CEO resigned in September 2018.

SREI Infra told CNBC-TV18 that the company does not need CEO for its infra division as it is not looking to increase its book.

"Rumour of layoff is absurd and there is no liquidity problem/slowdown in business," SREI Infra said.
First Published on Oct 19, 2018 02:14 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #SREI Infrastructure Finance

