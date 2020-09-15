172@29@17@103!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|markets|srei-infrastructure-finance-shares-surge-10-on-profit-of-rs-23-crore-in-june-quarter-5840701.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Last few hours left to claim benefits worth ₹15,000. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro to avail.
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 15, 2020 11:32 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SREI Infrastructure Finance shares surge 10% on profit of Rs 23 crore in June quarter

The company reported a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 23.01 crore during the quarter ended June 30, 2020, as compared to a loss of Rs 69.29 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2020.

Moneycontrol News
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of SREI Infrastructure Finance surged almost 10 percent in morning trade on BSE on September 15, a day after the company released its June quarter scorecard which showed a significant rise in the company's profit on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis.

The company reported a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 23.01 crore during the quarter ended June 30, 2020, as compared to a loss of Rs 69.29 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2020.

Total consolidated income for the June quarter was at Rs 1,214.45 crore against Rs 1,560.87 crore recorded during the March quarter.

Close

Consolidated assets under management (AUM) stood at Rs 44,213 crore as on June 30, 2020, as compared to Rs 44,835 crore as on March 31, 2020.

related news

Commenting on the financial results, Hemant Kanoria, Chairman, said: "The strategy of our company, at present, is to alleviate pains of our customers, manage liquidity and focus on the core business of equipment finance, while improving efficiency and rationalising cost."

"We have recently raised funds from KfW IPEX-Bank of Germany, demonstrating our ability to raise resources from reputed international investors and global development finance institutions. We will continue to explore opportunities that will help us sustain our business growth and create value for all our stakeholders."

Shares of SREI Infrastructure Finance traded 7.35 percent higher at Rs 7.74 on BSE at 11:20 hours.
First Published on Sep 15, 2020 11:32 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #SREI Infrastructure Finance

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.