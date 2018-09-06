App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 06, 2018 09:59 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SREI Infrastructure Finance rises nearly 7% as Q1 profit jumps 114% at 139.57cr

Revenue increased 20 percent to Rs 1,467.8 crore versus Rs 1,215.7 crore.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Share price of SREI Infrastructure Finance added nearly 7 percent intraday Thursday as company reported strong numbers for the first quarter ended June 2018 (Q1FY19).

The company has registered 114 percent jump in its Q1 profit to Rs 139.57 crore versus Rs 65.18 crore, in a year ago period.

Revenue increased 20 percent to Rs 1,467.8 crore versus Rs 1,215.7 crore.

Sameer Sawhney has resigned as the chief executive officer (CEO) of the company w.e.f. September 5, 2018.

Hemant Kanoria, Chairman and Managing Director of SREI said: "Overall there has been improvement in the business as projected earlier. In the first quarter of the current financial year, there has been growth in disbursements and profit."

At 09:42 hrs SREI Infrastructure Finance was quoting at Rs 52.60, up Rs 1.10, or 2.14 percent on the BSE.

srei

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 124.60 and 52-week low Rs 45.90 on 26 October, 2017 and 23 August, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 57.78 percent below its 52-week high and 14.6 percent above its 52-week low.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Sep 6, 2018 09:57 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Samsung foldable smartphone to be unveiled in November?

Samsung foldable smartphone to be unveiled in November?

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.