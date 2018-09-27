App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 27, 2018 03:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Srei Infrastructure Finance cracks 20% despite management's assurance on liability commitments

The entire non-banking finance company segment has been under the cosh after IL&FS defaulted on several interest payment terms to bondholders recently.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Srei Infrastructure Finance's scrip fell as much as 20 percent to hit a fresh 52-week low of Rs 32 on September 27 even after the management assured stakeholders that it will be able to meet its liability commitments.

The entire non-banking finance company segment has been under the cosh after IL&FS defaulted on several interest payment terms to bondholders recently. Couple of weeks back, DSP Mutual Fund, which has exposure to IL&FS, sold some commercial papers of DHFL worth about Rs 200-300 crore in open market.

"Srei including Srei Equipment Finance Ltd. has repaid all its debt obligations as on date without any delay and has enough liquidity to honour all its financial obligations."

"Further based on asset-liability profile and liquidity position, there will not be any delay in repayment of any of our future financial obligations," the company said.

related news

As on September 26, 2018, Srei has investments to the tune of Rs 950 crore in liquid mutual funds apart from liquidity from collections and available bank lines.

"At Srei we refrain from reacting to rumours or unfounded negative market sentiments. However, given the unrest created by people with vested interests, we would like to emphatically mention that Srei (including Srei Equipment Finance Limited) has been repaying all its debt without any delay, consistently for the last 3 decades and would continue to do so. Further, we have enough liquidity to honour our future obligations in time," said Sunil Kanoria, Vice Chairman, Srei.

At 15:10 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 33.20, down Rs 6.80, or 17 percent on the BSE.
First Published on Sep 27, 2018 03:24 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #SREI Infrastructure Finance

most popular

Top 10 richest Indians 2018: Barclays Hurun list has new faces

Top 10 richest Indians 2018: Barclays Hurun list has new faces

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Planning to quit your job? Here are five tips to be financially ready

Planning to quit your job? Here are five tips to be financially ready

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.