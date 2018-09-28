Spot demand lifts nickel futures by Rs 7.40

Nickel prices went up by Rs 7.40 to Rs 913 per kg in futures trade Friday as speculators raised bets, driven by rising demand at the domestic spot markets.

The September rates for nickel were trading higher by Rs 7.40, or 0.82 per cent, at Rs 913 per kg in a turnover of 343 lots at the Multi Commodity Exchange.

The metal for delivery in October, too, rose by Rs 6.70,or 0.73 per cent, to trade at Rs 919.70 per kg in 195 lots.

Analysts said rise in nickel prices at futures trade was mostly attributed to strong demand from alloy makers at domestic spot markets.